Molly Bernard, Ugo Chukwu, and More Tapped for House Plant Off-Broadway

The Sarah Einspanier play, directed by Jaki Bradley, will run in February as part of NYTW’s Next Door series.

Younger's Molly Bernard, Ugo Chukwu (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Deepali Gupta (I Love You Stranger), and Emma Ramos (New Amsterdam) will make up the cast of the upcoming Off-Broadway run of House Plant. Sarah Einspanier's play, which will run February 5–27, looks at what it means to make do, make rent, and make “art” while climbing an (imaginary?) mountain.

In House Plant, two rivals turned roommates unearth common ground in rejection, rootlessness, and retreat.

Directed by Jaki Bradley and presented by Constitution producer Madeleine Foster Bersin, the production is part of New York Theatre Workshop's Next Door programming.

READ: Younger’s Molly Bernard Proves Her Theatre Cred

House Plant will feature composition by Gupta (Cute Activist), scenic design by Meredith Ries (Love in Hate Nation), costume design by Haydee Zelideth (Monsoon Season), lighting design by Cha See (one in two), and sound design by Johnny Gasper (Bonnie’s Last Flight). Aoife Hough (Adrienne Truscott’s (Still) Asking For It) serves as production stage manager.

READ: Everything You Need to Know About Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop

Tickets are on sale now at nytw.org.