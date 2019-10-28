Monsoon Season Extends Off-Broadway

Lizzie Vieh’s romantic thriller opened October 27 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater following its world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Lizzie Vieh’s Monsoon Season, previously seen at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, has extended its run a day after opening at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater October 27. In the romantic thriller, pills, paranoia, hallucinations, and twisted humor fuel a couple's unhinged relationship.

Monsoon Season, presented by All For One Theater and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs), will now run through November 23. Previews began October 21.

The cast is made up of Richard Thieriot (Clybourne Park, Mary Page Marlowe) as Danny and Therese Plaehn (The Humans, The Heidi Chronicles) as Julia.

Monsoon Season follows a recently separated couple, played by Thieriot and Plaehn, as they spiral into chaos. Since their breakup, a strip club’s flashing neon sign is keeping Danny awake at night, and Julia’s Adderall addiction has only gotten worse since her dealer moved in. Danny is suffering from micro-blackouts and Julia keeps seeing a giant bird in her backyard—meanwhile, the question remains as to whether anyone is looking after their child.

The production features scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by Sarah Johnston, and sound design by Emma Wilk. Mae Frankeberger is production manager, and Kara Kaufman is production stage manager.

