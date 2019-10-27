Monsoon Season Opens Off-Broadway October 27

Lizzie Vieh’s romantic thriller opens at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater following its world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Lizzie Vieh’s Monsoon Season, previously seen at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, opens at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater October 27. In the romantic thriller, pills, paranoia, hallucinations, and twisted humor fuel a couple's unhinged relationship.

Monsoon Season, presented by All For One Theater and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs), began previews October 21.

The cast is made up of Richard Thieriot (Clybourne Park, Mary Page Marlowe) as Danny and Therese Plaehn (The Humans, The Heidi Chronicles) as Julia.

Monsoon Season follows a recently separated couple, played by Thieriot (Clybourne Park, Mary Page Marlowe) and Plaehn (The Humans, The Heidi Chronicles), as they spiral into chaos. Since their breakup, a strip club’s flashing neon sign is keeping Danny awake at night, and Julia’s Adderall addiction has only gotten worse since her dealer moved in. Danny is suffering from micro-blackouts and Julia keeps seeing a giant bird in her backyard—meanwhile, the question remains as to whether anyone is looking after their child.

The production, scheduled through November 21, features scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by Sarah Johnston, and sound design by Emma Wilk. Mae Frankeberger is production manager, and Kara Kaufman is production stage manager.

For tickets and more information visit AFO.nyc.

