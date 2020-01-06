Montego Glover, Kara Young, and More to Star in All the Natalie Portmans

MCC will present the world premiere of the new play by C.A. Johnson.

Kara Young, currently featured in the world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway, is set to star in the upcoming world premiere of C.A. Johnson's All The Natalie Portmans. A fantastical coming-of-age comedy directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat), the new play sees 16-year old Keyonna, “too smart, ‘too gay,’ and too lonely to fit in,” escape into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

The cast will also feature Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), Joshua Boone (Network), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), and Renika Williams (The Climb).

“All The Natalie Portmans is a love letter addressed to every queer girl struggling to actualize her dreams and every poor Black family fighting to love one another despite the onslaught,” says Johnson. “I’m delighted to work with MCC and hope audiences laugh, cry, and commune with us for weeks to come!”

A world premiere from MCC Theater, performances will begin February 6 ahead of a February 24 opening in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

The production will feature scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Telsey + Company/Williams Cantler and Destiny Lilly. The production stage manager is Alexandra Hall.

All the Natalie Portmans was developed, in part, at the 2018 Sundance Theatre Lab. Johnson is MCC Theater’s 2019-20 Tow Playwright in Residence.