More Than 50 Stars Set for 2019 Broadway Flea Market

The annual fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will be held September 22 in Shubert Alley.

A host of Broadway favorites will be part of the 33rd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, September 22 in Shubert Alley. The annual fundraiser begins at 10 AM and continues to 7 PM.

More than 55 tables full of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills, and gifts will line the streets. Among the shows scheduled to be at tables this year are Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, Mean Girls, A Musical About Star Wars, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, NEWSical The Musical, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, Waitress, and Wicked.

Fans will also have the chance to visit the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior’s, at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street, from 10 AM–2 PM. Jim Caruso and Ben Cameron will host.

Those artists scheduled to participate include Kathleen Chalfant, Gavin Creel, Jason Danieley, Paige Davis, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Caitlin Kinnunen, Telly Leung, Bebe Neuwirth, Christopher Sieber, Ethan Slater, Brandon Uranowitz, and Julie White as well as James Harkness and Jelani Remy from Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations, Clinton Greenspan and Arielle Jacobs from Aladdin, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, Leslie Kritzer, and Rob McClure from Beetlejuice, Dave Thomas Brown, Kim Exum, and Cody Jamison Strand from The Book of Mormon, Lisa Brescia and Andrew Barth Feldman from Dear Evan Hansen, Patti Murin and Ryann Redmond from Frozen, Marc Kudisch from The Great Society, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page from Hadestown, Mandy Gonzalez and Austin Scott from Hamilton, James Snyder from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Derek Klena and Elizabeth Stanley from Jagged Little Pill, Bradley Gibson and Adrienne Walker from The Lion King, Krystina Alabado, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Reneé Rapp, Kate Rockwell, Kyle Selig, and Jennifer Simard from Mean Girls, Danny Burstein from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, John Riddle and Kaley Ann Voorhees from The Phantom of the Opera, John Behlmann, Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana, Andy Grotelueschen, Reg Rogers, and Sarah Stiles from Tootsie, Mark Evans and Alison Luff from Waitress, and Hannah Corneau and Michael McCormick from Wicked.

The line for each hour of autographs will begin at the Junior’s entrance and stretch east toward Broadway. The photo line begins in Shubert Alley. Autographs are a $35 donation each hour for all performers that hour; photo prices vary based on the number of requests per performer.

The free outdoor event also includes silent and live auctions. Bryan Batt and Nick Nicholson return as host and auctioneer, respectively, of the live auction. Jen Cody and Michael Goddard will join forces to co-host the silent auction.

Visit broadwaycares.org to bid early on auction lots, including lunch with Tony-winning Hadestown star André De Shields, a private dance lesson with Ain’t Too Proud’s Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, and a meet-and-greet with Julie Andrews.

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $906,825. Since 1987, the 32 editions of the event have raised $14.5 million.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe