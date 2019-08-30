Moulin Rouge! Musical Releases Original Broadway Cast Recording August 30

Aaron Tveit, Tony winner Karen Olivo, and Tony nominee Danny Burstein star in the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie.

The cast of Moulin Rouge!, the new Broadway musical based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, drops its official cast recording August 30. The album is released via House of Iona (Luhrmann’s label) and RCA Records.

The musical, directed by Alex Timbers, officially opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre July 25.

Aaron Tveit and Tony Award winner Karen Olivo star as poet Christian and courtesan Satine, respectively, taking on the star-crossed roles played on screen by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman in the movie musical. The company also includes Tony nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

The show, with a book by John Logan, incorporates original songs and pop standards heard in the film, as well as familiar tunes released in the 17 years that have followed. Logan and Timbers worked with music supervisor Justin Levine to expand the catalog of hits used, weaving such songs as Katy Perry's "Firework," Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance," and Sia's "Chandelier."

Rounding out the company are Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Evan Kinnane, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

The production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Luhrmann, Timbers, and Levine produce the album with co-orchestrator and dance arranger Matt Stine.

