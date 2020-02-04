Moulin Rouge! Sets Dates for Los Angeles Premiere; Oklahoma!, Aida, More to Play the Dolby Theatre

The Broadway in Hollywood 2020–2021 season features several musicals based on movies and Tinseltown icons.

The stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! will make its Los Angeles debut October 13, 2021, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, closing out the newly announced upcoming season from Broadway in Hollywood. The Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, the L.A. premiere of The Cher Show, and the recently announced North American tour of Disney’s Aida are also a part of the lineup.

Kicking off the season is Daniel Fish’s modern take on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, playing the Dolby Theatre November 3–22. The tour of the production, which ended its Broadway run last month, launches this fall in Oklahoma City. Also playing the Dolby will be The Cher Show (March 23–April 11, 2021), Tootsie (April 13–May 2), Aida (play May 13–June 5), and Pretty Woman (June 8–27).

Before Moulin Rouge! moves into the Pantages, The Lion King will return after eight years to the venue, playing June 25–September 5 next year.

“This season is truly the perfect marriage of Broadway and Hollywood, as many of our blockbuster shows draw their inspiration from Hollywood itself,” said Broadway in Hollywood General Manager Jeff Loeb said.

Season ticket packages are available for current subscribers and new customers beginning February 4, with single tickets going on sale at a later date.

