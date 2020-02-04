Moulin Rouge! Sets Dates for Los Angeles Premiere; Oklahoma!, Aida, More to Play the Dolby Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Moulin Rouge! Sets Dates for Los Angeles Premiere; Oklahoma!, Aida, More to Play the Dolby Theatre
By Dan Meyer
Feb 04, 2020
 
The Broadway in Hollywood 2020–2021 season features several musicals based on movies and Tinseltown icons.
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy

The stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! will make its Los Angeles debut October 13, 2021, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, closing out the newly announced upcoming season from Broadway in Hollywood. The Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, the L.A. premiere of The Cher Show, and the recently announced North American tour of Disney’s Aida are also a part of the lineup.

Kicking off the season is Daniel Fish’s modern take on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, playing the Dolby Theatre November 3–22. The tour of the production, which ended its Broadway run last month, launches this fall in Oklahoma City. Also playing the Dolby will be The Cher Show (March 23–April 11, 2021), Tootsie (April 13–May 2), Aida (play May 13–June 5), and Pretty Woman (June 8–27).

Before Moulin Rouge! moves into the Pantages, The Lion King will return after eight years to the venue, playing June 25–September 5 next year.

“This season is truly the perfect marriage of Broadway and Hollywood, as many of our blockbuster shows draw their inspiration from Hollywood itself,” said Broadway in Hollywood General Manager Jeff Loeb said.

Season ticket packages are available for current subscribers and new customers beginning February 4, with single tickets going on sale at a later date.

Production Photos: Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Production Photos: Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Tam Mutu Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Danny Burstein Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Tam Mutu Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sahr Ngaujah, Aaron Tveit, and Ricky Rojas Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!