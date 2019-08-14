Moulin Rouge! to Hit the Runway at New York Fashion Week

The Blonds will debut their spring line at the musical’s Broadway home.

Broadway's Moulin Rouge! will play host to a show in the upcoming New York Fashion Week. The Blonds, co-founded by designer Phillipe Blonde and creative director David Blond, will debut the spring 2020 line at the September 9 event at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The line will feature collection looks inspired by the musical, which opened July 25. The off-site event promises to blend fashion and theatre as it also celebrates the release of the musical's Original Broadway Cast Recording.

"We are so inspired by every facet of Moulin Rouge!—both the film and the stage adaptation," The Blonds said in a statement. "The costumes, music, and storytelling is something that resonates with us."

While this marks the duo's first theatrical collaboration, the two are familiar with bringing glitz and glam to Broadway powerhouses, working with Tony winner Billy Porter on his Sun God look for the camp-themed Met Gala.

READ: Inside Billy Porter’s 2019 Met Gala Look

Moulin Rouge!, directed by Alex Timbers, boasts a score of pops hits—from those heard in the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film to newer songs released in the years since. Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit star as Satine and Christian, respectively.

