Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Sets Broadway Cast and Dates

Following its world premiere in Seattle, the new musical comedy will transfer to the Sondheim Theatre.

The musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire, which kicks off its world premiere in Seattle this fall, will transfer to Broadway's Sondheim Theatre in spring 2020. The new musical begins performances at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre November 26 ahead of a December 13 opening, after which the show will begin previews on Broadway March 9 ahead of an April 5 opening.

Starring in the title role in both the world premiere and the Broadway productions is the previously announced Beetlejuice star Rob McClure. The Tony nominee will play the struggling actor (played by Robin Williams in the film) who disguises himself as a nanny in order to spend more time with his children.

McClure will be joined by Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sellas Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on the 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell (the three previously collaborated on Something Rotten!). The musical is directed by Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp.

“It’s great to be back with Karey, Wayne and John, and working with Jerry has been a dream of mine. They do comedy and family like no one else and bringing this beloved story to life as a hilarious and touching musical comedy is an irresistible opportunity," says producer Kevin McCollum.

The creative team for Mrs. Doubtfire includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, and hair and wig designer David Brian Brown. The production is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Buy tickets for the Broadway production here.