Mrs. Doubtfire Opens in Seattle December 13

The Broadway-bound new musical, starring Rob McClure, opens at the 5th Avenue Theatre.

The Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire opens December 13 at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Tony nominee Rob McClure (recently seen in Beetlejuice) stars in the title role in the Jerry Zaks–directed production, choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

Adapted from the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire follows a struggling actor who disguises himself as a nanny in order to spend more time with his children. The musical, which began performances November 26 in Seattle, features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell (the three previously collaborated on Something Rotten!). Music supervision is by Ethan Popp.

Following a West Coast run through January 4, 2020, the show is set to transfer to Broadway’s Sondheim Theatre in the spring. Previews will begin March 9 ahead of an April 5 opening.

Joining McClure are Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sells as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.

The Seattle ensemble is made up of Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Leif Coomer, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Summer Mays, Doreen Montalvo, Justin Prescott, Aléna Watters, and Madeline Williams, along with swings Alexandra Matteo and Travis Waldschmidt.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, makeup designer Tommy Kurzman, and hair and wig designer David Brian Brown. The production is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.