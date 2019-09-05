Ms. Pat Comedy, Starring Broadway alum J. Bernard Calloway, Gets Hulu Pilot

The pilot episode will be directed by Tony nominee Debbie Allen.

Hulu has green-lit The Ms. Pat Show, a pilot headlined by comedian Ms. Pat and J. Bernard Calloway (Memphis, All The Way).

According to Deadline, Calloway will star as the male lead in the series, which tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom whose hustle was forged on the streets of Atlanta. Tony Award nominee Debbie Allen (West Side Story, Sweet Charity) will direct the pilot from a script by Jordan E. Cooper, based on Ms. Pat's life story as told in her memoir.

The show, by co-creator Lee Daniels and executive producer Brian Grazer, marks Hulu's foray into multi-camera comedy.

