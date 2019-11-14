MsTRIAL, Starring Christine Evangelista, Begins Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Nov 14, 2019
Dep Kirkland's drama, about an accusation of sexual assault among lawyers, begins at New World Stages.
Performances begin November 14 at New World Stages for the Off-Broadway premiere of MsTRIAL by Dep Kirkland, directed by Rick Andosca. The play, in which a lawyer accuses another of sexual assault, is informed by lawyer-turned-actor-and-playwright Kirkland's experience in the legal field, including his time as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Savannah.

In MsTRIAL, John Paris, an internationally renowned trial lawyer, and Karen Lukoff, his associate, spend a drunken night celebrating a big win. Afterwards, Karen accuses John of sexual assault, causing the people closest to them to question what they know about desire and consent.

MsTRIAL stars Christine Evangelista as Karen alongside playwright Kirkland as John. Rounding out the cast are Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist; Blue Bloods), Alan Trinca (Friends The Musical Parody; A Clockwork Orange), and Gayle Samuels (Children of a Leser God, Sunset Boulevard) with understudies Bill Coyne (L’il Abner) and Jeannine Kaspar (The Loudest Voice, Law & Order: SVU).

MsTRIAL will officially open December 4.

The show is produced Off-Broadway by Maija Anttila, and Perry Street Theatricals are the general managers. Set design is by Bill Clarke (A Walk In The Woods), with costume design by Mimi Maxmen (Uncle Vanya), lighting design by Mitchell Fenton (Swing!), and casting by Judy Henderson. Erin Cass is the production stage manager.

Rehearsal Photos: MsTRIAL Off-Broadway

Rehearsal Photos: MsTRIAL Off-Broadway

