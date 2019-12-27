Muriel's Wedding Will Have Private Lab Reading in N.Y.C. in 2020

The new musical, seen in Australia in 2017 and 2019, will be developed in New York.

Producer Global Creatures (Moulin Rouge!) will hold a 12-day developmental lab of Muriel's Wedding in New York City that will culminate in a private reading, according to a publicist for the company. The musical, which received its 2017 world premiere at Sydney Theatre Company, delayed its North American premiere in Toronto in 2018 but went on to play an encore run in Sydney and an engagement in Melbourne in 2019.

Muriel's Wedding features a script by original screen writer P.J. Hogan, as well as classic ABBA hits from the 1994 film, which have been incorporated into an original score by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall.

The upcoming lab, set for February 10-21, 2020, features the original creative team, including director Simon Phillips, choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, and musical director Isaac Hayward (who will be music supervisor).

