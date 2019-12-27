Muriel's Wedding Will Have Private Lab Reading in N.Y.C. in 2020

Readings and Workshops   Muriel's Wedding Will Have Private Lab Reading in N.Y.C. in 2020
By Olivia Clement
Dec 27, 2019
 
The new musical, seen in Australia in 2017 and 2019, will be developed in New York.
Laura Murphy, Christie Whelan Browne, Hilary Cole, and Manon Gunderson-Briggs in the 2017 Sydney Theatre Company production of Muriel's Wedding Lisa Tomasetti

Producer Global Creatures (Moulin Rouge!) will hold a 12-day developmental lab of Muriel's Wedding in New York City that will culminate in a private reading, according to a publicist for the company. The musical, which received its 2017 world premiere at Sydney Theatre Company, delayed its North American premiere in Toronto in 2018 but went on to play an encore run in Sydney and an engagement in Melbourne in 2019.

Muriel's Wedding features a script by original screen writer P.J. Hogan, as well as classic ABBA hits from the 1994 film, which have been incorporated into an original score by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall.

READ: Muriel’s Wedding Musical Records Cast Album

The upcoming lab, set for February 10-21, 2020, features the original creative team, including director Simon Phillips, choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, and musical director Isaac Hayward (who will be music supervisor).

Laura Murphy, Christie Whelan Browne, Hilary Cole, and Manon Gunderson-Briggs in the 2017 Sydney Theatre Company production of Muriel's Wedding
Stephen Madsen Lisa Tomasetti
Briallen Clarke, Michael Whalley, and Connor Sweeney Lisa Tomasetti
Cast Lisa Tomasetti
Sheridan Harbridge, Helen Dallimore, and Maggie McKenna Lisa Tomasetti
Maggie McKenna and Madeleine Jones Lisa Tomasetti
Maggie McKenna and Madeleine Jones Lisa Tomasetti
Maggie McKenna and Madeleine Jones Lisa Tomasetti
Cast Lisa Tomasetti
