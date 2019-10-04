Music Theatre International Acquires The Big One-Oh!

Written by Dean Pitchford, Doug Besterman, and Timothy Allen McDonald, the new TYA musical is currently running at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has acquired the new musical The Big One-Oh!, currently running Off-Broadway as part of Atlantic Theater Company's Atlantic for Kids series, for both their TYA and Broadway Junior libraries.

Based on the children's novel of the same name by screen and songwriter Dean Pitchford (Footloose, Carrie The Musical), The Big One-Oh! centers on Charley Maplewood, his group of imaginary monster friends, and a 10th birthday party that goes awry.

The musical features lyrics by Pitchford, music by Tony-winning orchestrator Doug Besterman, and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach, Between the Lines). Atlantic's Off-Broadway production marks the world premiere of the TYA (theatre for young audiences) version of the show, intended to be performed by adults for audiences of children. A Broadway Junior version, for kids 18 and under to perform, is currently being developed.

"The Big One-Oh! is a clever, funny and touching coming-of-age story perfect for the whole family,” says MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. “It is a perfect addition to our Theatre for Young Audiences and Broadway Junior collections because of the way it uniquely—and hilariously—captures the trials and tribulations of young adolescent life with characters who we can all identify with. Doug Besterman, Dean Pitchford, and Timothy Allen McDonald have created something truly special that audiences have been responding to in an incredibly positive way. We can’t wait to share this show with our customers and their audiences across the country.”

