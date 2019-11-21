Music Theatre International to License Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

With songs from the 1971 film and an original score by Hairspray's Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the musical played a Broadway run in 2017.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has acquired the Broadway musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for worldwide licensing.

Based on the Dahl novel and its 1971 film adaptation, the musical features both songs from the movie musical (written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley) and new original songs by Hairspray writing team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The work's book is by David Greig.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory follows Charlie Bucket, a young boy who is invited to tour Willy Wonka's world famous chocolate factory after finding a special golden ticket in a chocolate bar. Together with four other golden ticket-winners, Bucket tours Wonka's factory, complete with Oompa-Loompas, chocolate waterfalls, and confections galore.

This stage adaptation was first produced in the West End in 2013, opening in a reworked version on Broadway with Christian Borle starring as Willy Wonka in 2017. A national tour followed the Broadway run.

“I loved working on [the show] and I can’t wait to share the work around the world," says Greig. "It’s a story about a poor boy, in hard times, who stays true to his values of kindness and imagination, and who ends up winning the best prize of all. It’s shot through with Dahl’s wit and wickedness and the wonderful creation of Wonka, himself. It’s a story that reflects everyone. I’m so excited it will continue to have life.”

“This long-awaited version of Roald Dahl's story happily delivers in every way, pleasing loyalists of the book and of the film alike, while offering a fresh, new take on the material," adds MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. "With a heart-warming—and raucously funny—script and score, and plum roles for every type of performer, Charlie is destined to quickly become a ubiquitous staple in the world of musical licensing. Get your Oompa-Loompas ready!"

For more information, visit MTIShows.com.

