Musical Adaptation of Chelsea Clinton's She Persisted to Play Atlantic Theater Company

The Atlantic for Kids production will begin February 22, 2020.

She Persisted, the musical adaptation of Chelsea Clinton and Alexandra Boiger's illustrated feminist picture book, She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, will play at Atlantic Theater Company in 2020. The children's musical, previously seen at the BACT Berkeley Center on the West Coast, will begin performances in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater February 22.

She Persisted tells the story of a fourth-grade girl whose class trip to the museum turns into a time-traveling adventure in which she meets inspirational women. The Atlantic for Kids production is directed and choreographed by MK Lawson, with casting to be announced.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

The world premiere was presented by Bay Area Children's Theater in Berkeley, directed by Khalia Davis, earlier this year. The musical was then seen at the Creativity Theatre in San Francisco and the Sunnyvale Theatre.

In the book She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, written by Clinton with illustrations by Boiger, readers are introduced to 13 inspirational women who never took no for an answer, and who always, inevitably, and without fail, persisted. The book features Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Clara Lemlich, Nellie Bly, Virginia Apgar, Maria Tallchief, Claudette Colvin, Ruby Bridges, Margaret Chase Smith, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, Oprah Winfrey, Sonia Sotomayor—and one special cameo.

For more information on the musical, visit Bactheatre.org.