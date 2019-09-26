Musical Cyrano, Starring Peter Dinklage and Jasmine Cephas Jones, Extends Off-Broadway

The Erica Schmidt adaptation will play an extra month at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

The New Group's upcoming production of Cyrano, a new musical adaptation written and directed by Erica Schmidt, will run for an additional month at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Originally scheduled through November 24, the limited Off-Broadway engagement will now continue through December 22.

Cyrano launches the company's 25th anniversary season October 11 prior to an official opening November 7. The show features music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of the band The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman.

Based on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, this new production of Cyrano stars Peter Dinklage in the title role and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Roxanne, with Ritchie Coster as De Guiche, Josh A. Dawson as Le Bret, Hillary Fisher as Orange Girl, Christopher Gurr as Jodelet, Blake Jenner as Christian, Nehal Joshi as Ragueneau, Grace McLean as Chaperone Marie, and Scott Stangland as Montgomery. Rounding out the company is Erika Olson as ensemble/swing and Josh Franklin as swing.

The production will feature scenic design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, hair, wig and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman, orchestrations by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music direction by Ted Author and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

Casting for Cyrano is by Patrick Goodwin, CSA / Telsey + Company, and the production stage manager is Linda Marvel.