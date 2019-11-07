Musical Cyrano, Starring Peter Dinklage and Jasmine Cephas Jones, Opens Off-Broadway

The Erica Schmidt adaptation from The New Group opens November 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

The New Group's production of Cyrano, a new musical adaptation written and directed by Erica Schmidt, opens November 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Based on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, the new production stars Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage in the title role and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones as Roxanne.

Cyrano, which began previews October 11, features music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of the band The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman.

The cast is rounded out by Ritchie Coster as De Guiche, Josh A. Dawson as Le Bret, Hillary Fisher as Orange Girl, Christopher Gurr as Jodelet, Blake Jenner as Christian, Nehal Joshi as Ragueneau, Grace McLean as Chaperone Marie, and Scott Stangland as Montgomery. Rounding out the company are Erika Olson as ensemble/swing and Josh Franklin as swing.

Originally scheduled through November 24, the limited Off-Broadway engagement of Cyrano has been extended through December 22.

The production features scenic design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, hair, wig, and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman, orchestrations by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music direction by Ted Author, and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

Casting for Cyrano is by Patrick Goodwin/Telsey + Company, and the production stage manager is Linda Marvel.

