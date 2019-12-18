My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding, First Musical From Come From Away Creators, to Receive Benefit Concert

The 10-year anniversary concert of David Hein and Irene Sankoff's musical will play Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.

My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding, the first musical from David Hein and Irene Sankoff, the Tony-nominated creators of Come From Away, will be celebrated with a 10th anniversary benefit concert supporting Planned Parenthood January 21, 2020, at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Original cast members will reunite for the fundraising gala, honoring Canadian musicals by Canadian artists. Scheduled to perform are Hein and Sankoff, Rosemary Doyle, Jackie English, Lisa Horner, Lori Nancy Kalamanski, Robert Kennedy, David Leyshon, and Kyle Orzech.

Andrew Lamb will direct, with musical direction by Bob Foster.

My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding is the musical memoir of a son whose mother has a major life change. After Saskatchewan residents Claire and Garth divorce, she is offered a new job in Ottawa, forcing her to leave her young son behind until she settles down in her new life. She discovers her Judaism, and she falls in love with a woman who turns out to be a Wiccan.

Net proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood Toronto. Hein said in a statement, “This musical tells the true story of my moms—and Planned Parenthood supports all types of families, so we’re thrilled to have proceeds go to them for this night.”

