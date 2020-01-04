My Name Is Lucy Barton Begins Previews on Broadway

The Manhattan Theatre Club production, starring Laura Linney, begins performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre January 4.

Performances begin January 4 on Broadway for the Manhattan Theatre Club premiere of The London Theatre Company’s My Name Is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney. The solo play, previously seen in London, is adapted by Rona Munro from Elizabeth Strout's best-selling novel and directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre.

My Name Is Lucy Barton plays at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre where it will officially open January 15.

In My Name Is Lucy Barton, Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven’t seen each other in years. During the days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

The Broadway premiere features scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Peter Mumford, sound design by John Leonard, and projection design by Luke Halls. The Broadway premiere is presented by MTC and The London Theatre Company in association with Penguin Random House Audio.

Linney was last seen on Broadway alongside Cynthia Nixon in MTC's revival of The Little Foxes by Lillian Hellman. Her Broadway credits include Time Stands Still, Sight Unseen, The Crucible, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Uncle Vanya.

