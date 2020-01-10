My Name Is Lucy Barton to Be Released as an Audiobook, Featuring Laura Linney

Laura Linney’s performance of My Name Is Lucy Barton, a monologue play by Rona Munro adapted from Elizabeth Strout's best-selling novel, will be released as an audiobook. The Penguin Random House Audio release will be available beginning February 4 from Apple Books, Audible, Google Play, and other platforms selling audiobooks.
Directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre, My Name Is Lucy Barton is currently playing on Broadway in a production from Manhattan Theatre Club and The London Theatre Company. The production, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, began performances January 4 and will officially open January 15.
In My Name Is Lucy Barton, Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven’t seen each other in years. During the days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.
My Name Is Lucy Barton was previously seen in London. The original audiobook edition of Strout's novel is narrated by Kimberly Farr.