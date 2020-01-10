My Name Is Lucy Barton to Be Released as an Audiobook, Featuring Laura Linney

Linney’s performance will soon be available on platforms such as Audible, Google Play, and more.

Laura Linney’s performance of My Name Is Lucy Barton, a monologue play by Rona Munro adapted from Elizabeth Strout's best-selling novel, will be released as an audiobook. The Penguin Random House Audio release will be available beginning February 4 from Apple Books, Audible, Google Play, and other platforms selling audiobooks. Directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre, My Name Is Lucy Barton is currently playing on Broadway in a production from Manhattan Theatre Club and The London Theatre Company. The production, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, began performances January 4 and will officially open January 15. In My Name Is Lucy Barton, Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven’t seen each other in years. During the days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer. My Name Is Lucy Barton was previously seen in London. The original audiobook edition of Strout's novel is narrated by Kimberly Farr.