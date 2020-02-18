Naked Boys Singing! Finds Its London Cast

The musical revue in the buff begins at King’s Head Theatre March 13.

The cheeky cast members of Naked Boys Singing! are ready to take the King’s Head Theatre by storm. Taking the stage beginning March 13 are Liam Asplen, James Douglas-Brennan, Daniel Ghezzi, Kane Hoad, Louis Rayneau, and Jensen Tudtud.

Serving on the creative team are director and choreographer Carole Todd, musical director Aaron Clingham, assistant to the director William Spencer, and lighting designer Richard Lambert.

The musical revue, featuring 15 original songs including “Gratuitous Nudity” and “Bliss of a Bris,” plays a strictly limited run through April 11, with an opening night set for March 17.

Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers, Naked Boys Singing! has been seen around the world and adapted into a film. Originating at the Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles, this campy musical comedy opened Off-Broadway in 1999. After closing in 2013, the show re-opened at the Theatre Center in Times Square. The writing team consists of Stephen Bates, Marie Cain, Perry Hart, Shelly Markham, Jim Morgan, David Pevsner, Rayme Sciaroni, Mark Savage, Ben Schaechter, Robert Schrock, Trance Thompson, Bruce Vilanch, and Mark Winkler.

Naked Boys Singing! is presented by Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions in association with The King’s Head Theatre.

