Nancy Anderson to Star in World-Premiere Musical The Willard Suitcases in Virginia

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Nancy Anderson to Star in World-Premiere Musical The Willard Suitcases in Virginia
By Emily Selleck
Aug 22, 2019
 
The show will be presented by the American Shakespeare Center in the fall.
Nancy Anderson
Nancy Anderson c/o ASC

The new musical The Willard Suitcases will make its world premiere at the American Shakespeare Center this fall. Performances will begin September 25 and continue in repertory with the company's fall programming through December 1. Opening night is set for October 4.

The musical is set to star Olivier, Drama Desk and Helen Hayes Award-nominated Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard). Ethan McSweeny will direct.

With music and lyrics by Julianne Wick Davis, the show is inspired by photos of abandoned suitcases and their contents discovered in the attic of the now-shuttered Willard Psychiatric Center in upstate New York.

The musical joins what ASC refers to as its Roman Trio, comprised of the McSweeny-helmed staging of Julius Caesar, Antony and Cleopatra directed by Sharon Ott, and Eric Tucker's Shaw-inspired hybrid, Caesar and Cleopatra.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!