Cabaret & Concert News   Nathan Lee Graham, Michael Cerveris, and Terrence Mann Set for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 01, 2019
 
Nick Adams and Lesli Margherita will also appear in the stripped-down Halloween concert of the cult musical.
Musical duo Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina will return to Joe’s Pub October 31 at 9:30 PM with a special concert presentation of The Rocky Horror Show, featuring re-imagined arrangements of songs from Richard O’Brien’s 1973 cult musical.

Billed as The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, the concert will feature Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris and Tony nominee Terrence Mann, as well as Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Nathan Lee Graham, Nick Adams, Larry Owens, Rob Morrison, Sutton Lee Seymour, Marrick Smith, Marissa Rosen, Gabrielle McClinton, and Amy Hillner Larsen.

Click here to purchase tickets.

