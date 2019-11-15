Nathaniel Stampley, Sasha Allen, John Arthur Greene, More Set for Free Broadway’s Future Concert, Spotlighting Mandela Musical

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will continue November 25 in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced and hosted by John Znidarsic, the free evening will spotlight the new musical Mandela. Show time is 6 PM. Schele Williams directs.

Performing songs from the musical will be Nathaniel Stampley, Sasha Allen, John Arthur Greene, J. Daughtry, Sidney DuPont, Eric Poindexter, Vishal Vaidaya, Jay McKenzie, Micallah Naomi Lockhart, Aaron Marcellus, Phindi Mkhizwe-Wilson, Zonya Love, Ntomb’knona Diamini, Rema Webb, Danny Rothman, Emmanuel Castis, Jason Forbach, Alexa Green, and Tavia Jefferson.

With music and lyrics by South African brothers Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky and a book by American playwright Laiona Michelle, Mandela is a new stage musical currently in development in partnership with the Mandela family. The production delves into both the epic story of Nelson Mandela’s political struggle to lead South Africa out of apartheid, as well as the personal story of what “Madiba” and his loved ones endured as a family throughout the years of struggle for the liberation of South Africa.

Mandela is being developed in New York by producers Brian and Dayna Lee (AF Creative Media) in partnership with Mandela Musical Developmental LLC.