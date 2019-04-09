National Dance Institute Honors Tony Nominee Josh Groban

Photos   National Dance Institute Honors Tony Nominee Josh Groban
By Hannah Vine, Ruthie Fierberg
 
The Great Comet star was honored by the Jacques d’Amboise-founded institution for his support of arts education.
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_25_HR.jpg
Josh Groban Noam Galai / Getty Images

The National Dance Institute honored The Great Comet star Josh Groban at its 41st annual gala, which took place April 24 at the PlayStation Theater in New York. Groban was honored for his passionate support of arts education. The event also honored NDI board member Arnold S. Penner and his wife, Madaleine Berley. The National Dance Institute was founded in 1976 by famed choreographer and dancer Jacques d’Amboise. The in-school program reaches thousands of children each week, bringing the joy of dance and values of arts education to otherwise unexposed youth.

“I’m a fan of dance. I’m not a good dancer, but I'm in awe of great dancers,” Groban told Playbill. “But moreso than that, tonight, I’m in awe of people who bring dance and music and theatre to young people. I am an enormous supporter of dance education and arts education. Not just as a fan of Jacques [d’Amboise] and as a fan of dance but as a fan of the work that they are doing to give that spark of light to young people that we are lucky enough to have when we were younger.

“I often say it’s sometimes not about whether you discover a talent that’s gonna make you a professional dancer and singer,” Groban continued. “I was not a good dancer—still not a good dancer. But the education that I had with the arts made me the person that I am.”

Flip through the photos of the gala below:

National Dance Institute Honors Josh Groban

National Dance Institute Honors Josh Groban

The Great Comet star was honored for his support of arts education.

27 PHOTOS
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_08_HR.jpg
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Josh Groban Noam Galai / Getty Images
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_01_HR.jpg
Terrence Mann Noam Galai / Getty Images
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_06_HR.jpg
Josh Groban Noam Galai / Getty Images
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_09_HR.jpg
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Noam Galai / Getty Images
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_10_HR.jpg
Hilaria Baldwin Noam Galai / Getty Images
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_02_HR.jpg
Charlotte d'Amboise and Terrence Mann Noam Galai / Getty Images
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_11_HR.jpg
Sarah Arison, Josh Groban, and Diana DiMenna Noam Galai / Getty Images
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_16_HR.jpg
Alec Baldwin Noam Galai / Getty Images
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_04_HR.jpg
NDI kids Noam Galai / Getty Images
National_Dance_Institute_Gala_2017_03_HR.jpg
Bill Irwin Noam Galai / Getty Images
NDI also celebrated The DREAM Project, a workshop program that pairs differently-abled children with typically developing children to give all kids a chance to dance. The fundraising event included a live auction introduced by Alec Baldwin, as well as performances from NDI’s young dancers.

The National Dance Institute helps school children learn the importance of teamwork, perseverance, and respect, through immersive arts education programs.

Visit nationaldance.org for more information.

