National Theatre Adds Emma Rice Adaptation of Wuthering Heights

Emily Brontë’s Gothic love story will hit the stage in 2020.

London's National Theatre has teamed up with Emma Rice's company Wise Children and York Theatre Royal on a new stage adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel Wuthering Heights. Adapted and directed by Rice, the show is scheduled to open at the Lyttelton Theatre in fall 2020 before touring across the U.K.

Casting, a design team, and dates will be announced at a later time.

In other National Theatre news, Lucy Briers, Crystal Condie, and Kevin Hely have joined the cast of Francesca Martinez’s All of Us, directed by Ian Rickson and slated for March; and Ben Daniels will join Nancy Carroll in Moira Buffini's Manor, directed by Fiona Buffini, in April.

As previously announced, the National Theatre's 2019–2020 season will launch November 12 with My Brilliant Friend, a two-part stage adaptation of author Elena Ferrante’s four-part Neapolitan Novels. Adapted by April De Angelis and directed by Melly Still, the production will reunite original cast members from the 2017 Rose Theatre Kingston premiere, and will run in repertory through January 18.