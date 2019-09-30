National Theatre Releases NT Live Broadcasts and Archival Production Tapes in New Educational Initiative

The collection includes the theatre's acclaimed 2011 production of Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller.

The National Theatre is opening up its archives as part of a new educational initiative that will release decades of unseen archival tapes documenting some of the theatre’s most celebrated productions.

Created in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing and ProQuest, The National Theatre Collection includes in-house archival tapes, never before seen by the public, as well as the theatre’s roster of NT Live broadcasts from the past 10 years.

Available to libraries, schools, and the educational sector, the streaming service launched September 30 with an initial slate of 19 titles, including Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller; Coriolanus starring Tom Hiddleston; as well as James Corden’s Tony-winning performance in Richard Bean's One Man, Two Guvnors.

An additional 30 titles are pegged for release by March 2020.

The National Theatre Collection is available through Bloomsbury’s digital library Drama Online, as well as a stand-alone resource through Proquest. Access is granted through a one-time payment, or subscription option.

