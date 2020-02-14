National Tour Alum Jonathan Cable Set to Join Jersey Boys Off-Broadway

The stage and screen performer is the newest cast member at New World Stages.

Jersey Boys national tour alum Jonathan Cable will join the Off-Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical as Nick Massi beginning February 17. The stage and screen actor steps into the shoes of the ‘50s crooner at New World Stages Stage 1.

Cable (NBC’s Deception) will star alongside current performers Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. The musical’s company also includes Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Andrew Frace, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala, Nathan Lee Scherich, and Dru Serkes.

Jersey Boys has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The Off-Broadway staging is directed by Tony winner Des McAnuff (The Who's Tommy) and choreographed by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

The New World Stages production includes arrangements by Ron Melrose, orchestrations by Steve Orich, scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projection design by Michael Clark, wig and hair design by Charles LaPointe, fight direction by Steve Rankin, production supervision by Richard Hester, music coordination by John Miller, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting and Lindsay Levine.

The musical is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, and Tommy Mottola.

Jersey Boys opened on Broadway in 2005 and is the 12th longest-running musical on after closing in 2017.

