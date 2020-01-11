National Tour of An American in Paris Begins January 11

Jeffrey B. Moss directs, with choreography by Bob Richard.

A new national tour of the Broadway musical An American in Paris launches January 11 in Yakima, Washington, at the Capitol Theatre.

Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss with new choreography by Bob Richard, the cast is led by Branson Bice as Jerry Mulligan and Fiona Claire Huber as Lise Dassin, with Daniel Cardenas as Henri Baurel, TJ Lamando as Adam Hochberg, Bella Muller as Milo Davenport, Jesse Graham Galas as Madame Baurel, Chris Carsten as Monsieur Baurel, Kyle James Adam as Mr. Z, and Maureen Duke as Olga.

Rounding out the company are Joshua Beaver, Blair Ely, Maverick Hiu, Dakota Hoar, Nicole Jones, Ellen Mihalick, Libby Riddick, Logan J. Risser, Paige Sabo, Michael Tomlinson, and Shannon Weir.

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, An American in Paris features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin and a book by Craig Lucas.

The musical concerns World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan, who chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. His life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning.

The 2015 Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon.

The tour also features set design by Randel Wright with video design by Jon Infante, lightning by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Keith Nielsen, and casting by Alison Franck.

Produced by Big League Productions, Inc., the non-Equity tour will travel to more than 80 cities across the U.S. For more information, visit AmericanInParisOnTour.com.