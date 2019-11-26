Nederlander and Jam Theatricals Ltd. Join Forces for Nederlander National Markets

The organization will oversee the subscription seasons in 26 cities throughout the country, as well as Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre.

Nederlander National Markets LLC, one of the country's largest operators of theatres and music venues, has joined forces with the Chicago-based Jam Theatricals Ltd., a key presenter and producer of Broadway engagements throughout North America, for a new organization, retaining the Nederlander National Markets name.

With the merge, the company will oversee the subscription seasons in 26 cities throughout the country, as well as manage the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Jam Theatricals Ltd. Steve Traxler will continue in the new company as director of strategy and integration.

In a statement, Nederlander National Markets LLC President James L. Nederlander said, “Nederlander is a family company established over 100 years ago. Over the past 25 years, Steve Traxler has built a company of quality with similar core values that makes this combination a perfect fit. I am so pleased to welcome Steve and the entire team of Jam Theatricals into our family.”

Traxler added, “Nederlander has always been a pioneer in the industry of live entertainment. They are the gold standard when it comes to patron experience and audience development. I am so pleased to maintain a key leadership role and continue working with my entire staff. We will continue to move forward and strengthen the work we do under the direct leadership of James L. Nederlander and Executive Vice President Nick Scandalios. I would also like to thank Lisbeth Barron and her team at Barron International Group, LLC for bringing our two firms together and for acting as our exclusive advisor on the transaction.”

As a result of the transaction, the National Theatre Group will become part of the Nederlander umbrella of companies and will continue to manage and operate the National, the oldest theatre for touring Broadway in the country.

The Nederlander Organization has built a national network of theatres, including nine Broadway venues in New York: the Brooks Atkinson, Gershwin, Lunt-Fontanne, Marquis, Minskoff, Nederlander, Palace, Richard Rodgers, and Neil Simon Theatres. Outside of New York, their roster includes venues in Chicago, Durham, Los Angeles, San Diego, Tuscon, San Jose, and London.

