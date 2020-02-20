Netflix Director of Original Series Carolina Garcia Joins Educational Theatre Association Board

Garcia has developed such streaming series as Fuller House, Stranger Things, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Carolina Garcia has been appointed to a term on the governing board of the Educational Theatre Association. Garcia will serve on the board from July 2020 through June 2024.

As Director of Original Series at Netflix, Garcia has focused on developing young adult and family shows, including Stranger Things, Fuller House, Raising Dion, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Atypical, and many more. Before Netflix, Garcia was a creative executive on the original programming team at 20th Century Fox Television.

Garcia also has a history with the International Thespian Society, which is housed within EdTA. Born in Argentina, she was raised in California and is an alum of ITS Troupe 2129 at Claremont High School in Claremont, California.