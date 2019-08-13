Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Film Adaptation of American Son, Starring Kerry Washington

By Dan Meyer
Aug 13, 2019
 
The movie reunites Washington with onstage co-stars Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale and Eugene Lee.
Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Jeremy Jordan Peter Cunningham

The Netflix adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown's play American Son will debut on the streaming service November 1. Prior to the launch, the film will play at the Toronto International Film Festival, reports The Wrap.

Kerry Washington announced the Broadway-to-screen transfer on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in January. Joining the Emmy nominee in the film are her onstage co-stars Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Waitress, Newsies), Steven Pasquale (Junk, The Bridges of Madison County), and Eugene Lee (Gem of the Ocean). Tony winner Kenny Leon directs, having helmed the 2018 Broadway bow.

The play, which premiered at Barrington Stage Company in 2016, is set in a Miami police station in the middle of the night as a separated, interracial couple reunites and grapples with the disappearance of their teenage son.

Netflix is leading the way for film adaptations of shows on the Great White Way, with The Prom, The Boys in the Band, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom all getting the streaming treatment.

A First Look at American Son on Broadway

A First Look at American Son on Broadway

Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Jeremy Jordan Peter Cunningham
American_Son_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_02_HR.jpg
Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee Peter Cunningham
American_Son_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_04_HR.jpg
Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington Peter Cunningham
American_Son_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_03_HR.jpg
Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale Peter Cunningham
