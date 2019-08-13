Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Film Adaptation of American Son, Starring Kerry Washington

The movie reunites Washington with onstage co-stars Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale and Eugene Lee.

The Netflix adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown's play American Son will debut on the streaming service November 1. Prior to the launch, the film will play at the Toronto International Film Festival, reports The Wrap.

Kerry Washington announced the Broadway-to-screen transfer on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in January. Joining the Emmy nominee in the film are her onstage co-stars Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Waitress, Newsies), Steven Pasquale (Junk, The Bridges of Madison County), and Eugene Lee (Gem of the Ocean). Tony winner Kenny Leon directs, having helmed the 2018 Broadway bow.

The play, which premiered at Barrington Stage Company in 2016, is set in a Miami police station in the middle of the night as a separated, interracial couple reunites and grapples with the disappearance of their teenage son.

Netflix is leading the way for film adaptations of shows on the Great White Way, with The Prom, The Boys in the Band, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom all getting the streaming treatment .

