Netflix Sets To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Release Date

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Netflix Sets To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Release Date
By Olivia Clement
Aug 15, 2019
 
Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, and Holland Taylor star in the upcoming adaptation of Jenny Han's book.
Lana Condor in <i>To All the Boys I&#39;ve Loved Before</i>
Lana Condor in To All the Boys I've Loved Before Netflix

Netflix and bestselling author Jenny Han have revealed the premiere date for the streaming servie's To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to the hit adaptation of the first book in the series, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The film will debut February 12, 2020.

Han’s trilogy follows teenager Lara, whose love-life springs into full gear when a series of private love letters end up in the hands of her high school crushes. The author also unveiled that a third film, To All The Boys I've Loved Before Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is already in production.

Check out the announcement, featuring cast members Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Hamilton and Rent alum Jordan Fisher, below.

READ: Holland Taylor Joins To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel on Netflix

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!