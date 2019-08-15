Netflix Sets To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Release Date

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, and Holland Taylor star in the upcoming adaptation of Jenny Han's book.

Netflix and bestselling author Jenny Han have revealed the premiere date for the streaming servie's To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to the hit adaptation of the first book in the series, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The film will debut February 12, 2020.

Han’s trilogy follows teenager Lara, whose love-life springs into full gear when a series of private love letters end up in the hands of her high school crushes. The author also unveiled that a third film, To All The Boys I've Loved Before Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is already in production.

Check out the announcement, featuring cast members Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Hamilton and Rent alum Jordan Fisher, below.

