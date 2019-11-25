Netflix’s The Prom Movie Finds Its Emma in Jo Ellen Pellman

The alum of The Deuce joins a cast that includes Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Ariana DeBose.

Jo Ellen Pellman has been tapped to star in Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of the musical comedy The Prom. The newcomer will play Emma appearing alongside a previously announced starry roster that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden.

Pellman’s previous screen credits include The Deuce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Alternatino.

The Ryan Murphy-helmed film is expected to enter production by the end of the year and drop on the streaming service in fall 2020.

The Prom, written by Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin, and Matthew Sklar, centers on Emma (Pellman), a high schooler whose desire to bring her girlfriend to her prom causes a stir in her Indiana hometown. Meanwhile, a group of down-on-their-luck Broadway personalities—all fictional—including diva Dee Dee Allen (Streep), Drama Desk winner Barry Glickman (Corden), and Fosse perennial Angie Dickinson (Kidman), catch wind of the story and usurp the cause as their own comeback tale.

READ: Ariana DeBose Joins Netflix Adaptation of The Prom

The cast will also include Ariana DeBose as Alyssa, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key as Principal Hawkins, and Awkwafina as Ms. Sheldon. Newly added to the cast in supporting roles are Logan Riley Hassel, Sofia Deler, Nico Greetham, and Nathaniel J. Potvin.

