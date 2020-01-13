New Broadway Demographics Research Shows Growth in Nonwhite and International Audiences

The new report from the Broadway League explores data from the 2018–2019 Broadway season.

The Broadway League has released its 22nd annual “Demographics of the Broadway Audience” report, analyzing Broadway theatregoers and their behavior for the 2018–2019 season.

The findings, collected from the League’s extensive surveying, indicate a record high in admissions at 14.8 million. Of this audience, 2.8 million were from international visitors and 3.8 million were non-white theatregoers—both also record highs.

The average age of Broadway theatregoers came in at 42.3, up nearly two years from last season and consequently further from the median age. Still, the League’s myriad initiatives to bring in younger audiences (including Kids' Night on Broadway and Broadway Bridges) have proven effective, with over 3 million admissions coming from people under the age of 25 for the third consecutive season.

Additional statistics were on par with recent years, with women accounting for 68 percent of theatregoers and about a third of all theatregoers hailing from the New York City metropolitan area (including suburbs).

In a statement, Broadway League Chair Thomas Schumacher highlighted the variety of current Broadway offerings: "The breadth of this programming diversity is exactly what we on Broadway are supposed to do: serve the widest possible audience by doing work that appeals to them. Unmistakably, we have further to go but how gratifying that we continue to see younger and more diverse audiences year in and out."

The full reports are available for purchase at BroadwayLeague.com.