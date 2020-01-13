New Broadway Demographics Research Shows Growth in Nonwhite and International Audiences

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   New Broadway Demographics Research Shows Growth in Nonwhite and International Audiences
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 13, 2020
 
The new report from the Broadway League explores data from the 2018–2019 Broadway season.
Broadway Demographics 2020_Graphic_HR.jpg

The Broadway League has released its 22nd annual “Demographics of the Broadway Audience” report, analyzing Broadway theatregoers and their behavior for the 2018–2019 season.

The findings, collected from the League’s extensive surveying, indicate a record high in admissions at 14.8 million. Of this audience, 2.8 million were from international visitors and 3.8 million were non-white theatregoers—both also record highs.

The average age of Broadway theatregoers came in at 42.3, up nearly two years from last season and consequently further from the median age. Still, the League’s myriad initiatives to bring in younger audiences (including Kids' Night on Broadway and Broadway Bridges) have proven effective, with over 3 million admissions coming from people under the age of 25 for the third consecutive season.

Read: THE BROADWAY LEAGUE AIMS TO GET EVERY NYC HIGH SCHOOL SOPHOMORE TO A BROADWAY SHOW

Additional statistics were on par with recent years, with women accounting for 68 percent of theatregoers and about a third of all theatregoers hailing from the New York City metropolitan area (including suburbs).

In a statement, Broadway League Chair Thomas Schumacher highlighted the variety of current Broadway offerings: "The breadth of this programming diversity is exactly what we on Broadway are supposed to do: serve the widest possible audience by doing work that appeals to them. Unmistakably, we have further to go but how gratifying that we continue to see younger and more diverse audiences year in and out."

The full reports are available for purchase at BroadwayLeague.com.

Check Out the Latest 2019-2020 Season Marquees

Check Out the Latest 2019-2020 Season Marquees

41 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Betrayal</i> at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!