New Cast Announced for Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird

Taylor Trensch, Nina Grollman, Kyle Scatliffe, and more announced for the play’s second year.

Beginning November 5, Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird will feature a new ensemble at the Shubert Theatre.

While Ed Harris and Nick Robinson had been previously announced to play Atticus Finch (a role originated by Tony nominee Jeff Daniels) and Jem Finch, respectively, Juilliard graduate Nina Grollman will take on the role of Scout Finch and Dear Evan Hansen alum Taylor Trensch will take on Dill Harris.

Grollman made her Broadway debut in the 2019 revival of The Iceman Cometh, starring Denzel Washington. She replaces Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger. Trensch, who previously performed as Barnaby Tucker in the revival of Hello, Dolly!, replaces Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick.

As penned by Aaron Sorkin, the Scott Rudin-produced Mockingbird is told as a memory play, with Scout probing the memories of her childhood to figure out what really happened during that fateful summer in Maycomb, Alabama.

Based on the novel by Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird chronicles the trial of Tom Robinson, a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman, Mayella Ewell. Atticus is set to defend Tom during the age of the Jim Crow South.

Also joining the cast are LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, the Finch’s faithful housekeeper. The role was originated by Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Kyle Scatliffe, who recently departed the Broadway production of Hamilton, where he played the dual roles of Lafayette/Jefferson, will play Tom Robinson. Scatliffe has also been seen on Broadway in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple as Harpo.

Australian actor Eliza Scanlen will play his accusor Mayella Ewell. Scanlen will appear alongside Saiorse Ronan and Timothée Chalomet as Beth March in the Greta Gerwig-helmed Little Women. Original cast member Neal Huff, who created the role of Mr. Deas, will move to the role of Bob Ewell, Mayella’s father.

Russell Harvard will now play Link Deas and Boo Radley. (The role of Boo Radley had been originated by Danny Wolohan.) Harvard made his Broadway debut as the Adult Men in the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening. Earlier this year, he played the Duke of Cornwall in the Rudin-produced King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson.

Ted Koch, also from the original cast, will move to the role of Mr. Cunningham. M. Emmett Walsh will take on the role of Judge Taylor. Patricia Conolly will play bitterly bigoted widow Mrs. Henry Lafayette Dubose, while Manoel Felciano will play Atticus’ opposing counsel Horace Gilmore. Christopher Innvar will take on the role of Sheriff Heck Tate, and William Youmans will play the double role of Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds.

Liv Rooth will remain with the production as Miss Stephanie, along with ensemble members Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson, and Geoffrey Allen Murphy. Newcomers to the ensemble are Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith, and Yaegel T. Welch.

The current cast will play its final performance November 3.

To Kill a Mockingbird opened at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre December 13, 2018. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the production was nominated for nine Tony Awards: Best Direction of a Play, Best Scenic Design of a Play for Miriam Buether, Best Costume Design of a Play for Ann Roth, Best Lighting Design of a Play for Jennifer Tipton, Best Sound Design of a Play for Scott Lehrer, Best Performance By an Actor in a Leading Role for Daniels, Best Performance By an Actor in a Featured Role for Glick, Best Original Score for Adam Guettel, and a win for Best Peformance By an Actress in a Featured Role for Keenan-Bolger.

A national tour has already been announced; it will kick off August 25, 2020, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., starring Tony nominee Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. A London production is also in the works.

