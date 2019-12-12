New Georges Teams Up With The Movement Theatre Company for Immersive Play With Music by Colette Robert

The Cotillion will be experienced as a black debutante ball exploring the history and language of “presenting” black female bodies.

New Georges has teamed up with The Movement Theatre Company to co-present a new work by Colette Robert, the director behind last season's critically acclaimed production of Behind the Sheet by Charly Evon Simpson. The new play with music, written and directed by Robert, will first receive a studio production at A.R.T/New York, followed by a fall premiere at a theatre to be announced.

Titled The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of The Renaissance Hotel, the piece will be experienced as a black debutante ball in real time. By re-creating a ball as an immersive theatrical event, the show will explore the history and language of “presenting” black female bodies.

Audiences at The Cotillion will be guided by The Emcee and The Club’s esteemed Madam President, as well as three singers, in following six well-to-do black girls on the night of their Coming Out: from getting ready backstage through the crowning of a bright-and-shiny new Miss Star-Burst.

Casting, creative team, and more information for the upcoming premiere will be announced at a later date.

New Georges is led by Artistic Director and Producer Susan Bernfield and Managing Director and Producer Jaynie Saunders; The Movement Theatre Company is co-run by David Mendizábal, Deadria Harrington, Eric Lockley, and Taylor Reynolds, who make up the Producing Artistic Leadership Team.