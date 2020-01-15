New José Rivera Play Lovesong (Imperfect) to Premiere Off-Broadway

The Obie-winning playwright will debut his newest work at Theater at the 14th Street Y.

Obie-winning playwright José Rivera (Marisol, References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot) will return Off-Broadway with the premiere of Lovesong (Imperfect) at Theater at the 14th Street Y next month. A fantastical comedy about imperfect relationships, the new play will be directed by Rivera for a run scheduled February 8–22.

In Lovesong (Imperfect), death has been declared illegal by the U.S. government, trees grow lights instead of leaves, and ghosts love the living. There, two foolhardy lovers search for a love that lasts forever.

The production will feature a cast made up of Sara Koviak (The Undoing) as Delilah, Francesco Andolfi (Drones) as Venezio, and James B Kennedy (Clover) as Dr. Gopnik.

The play premiered in a staged-reading format at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity. For tickets to the upcoming production, click here.