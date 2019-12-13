New Musical About Ritchie Valens in the Works With Director Tony Taccone

New Musical About Ritchie Valens in the Works With Director Tony Taccone
By Andrew Gans
Dec 13, 2019
 
Come On Let's Go! will feature songs from the "La Bamba" singer as well as new tunes written for the show.
Tony Taccone Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A new stage musical about rock-and-roll pioneer Ritchie Valens, one of the forefathers of the Chicano rock movement, is in the works, according to Deadline.

Entitled Come On Let's Go!, the name of one of the singer’s hit albums, the musical will feature a book by Richard Montoya, Valens tunes, and new songs from Los Lobos’ Louie Pérez and David Hidalgo, who scored a hit with Valens’ “La Bamba” in 1987.

Former Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Tony Taccone will direct the Broadway-aimed musical.

In a statement producer Brad Garfield said, “We are excited to create an original rock musical–a rockumentary that needs to be told about a legendary pioneer…With 100 percent support from Ritchie’s three siblings who are still alive, our award-winning team is filled with desire, passion, and responsibility on keeping Ritchie’s true legacy alive.”

Valens’ recording career was cut tragically short when he was killed at the age of 17 in a 1959 plane crash that also took the lives of Buddy Holly and J.P. Richardson. His life was also the subject of the 1987 film La Bamba, starring Lou Diamond Phillips.

