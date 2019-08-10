New Musical Comedy I Spy a Spy Ends Off-Broadway Run August 10

Bill Castellino directed the production at the Theatre at St. Clement’s.

The Off-Broadway premiere of the new musical comedy I Spy A Spy, which officially opened July 18 following previews that began July 6, ends its run at the Theatre at St. Clement’s August 10.

The production, directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino (Cagney, Desperate Measures), had been originally scheduled through September 21. Upon closing, the production will have played 10 previews and 26 regular performances.

“Because of the importance of our story, I am determined to get as many people as possible to see this show before we close, regardless of what they pay,” producer Eric Krebs said in an earlier statement. “Accordingly, every unsold seat will be given free at curtain to audience members who appear at Theater at St Clement's prior to each performance.”

The cast includes Grace Choi (Avenue Q), Emma Degerstedt (Desperate Measures), James Donegan (Forbidden Broadway), Taylor Fields (Holiday Inn), Andrew Mayer (The Great Comet), Frankie Paparone (Shrek The Musical), Hazel Anne Raymundo (Avenue Q), Nicole Paloma Sarro (In the Heights national tour), Lawrence E. Street (Carmen Jones), Sorab Wadia (Kite Runner), John Wascavage (Murder for Two national tour), and Bruce Warren (The Road to Qatar).

With lyrics by Jamie Jackson and music by SoHee Youn (and a book by both), I Spy a Spy is set in Hell's Kitchen, where José Rodriguez, an undocumented Mexican delivery guy, has an American Dream—to become "a someone." Alina Orlova, a beautiful but inept Russian spy, also has an American Dream—to bring down America and to save the family's "Fluff N' Fold!" Jose and Alina embark on a wild adventure to fulfill their destinies.

The creative team features musical director Dan Pardo, set designer James Morgan, costume designer Tyler Holland, lighting designer Michael Gottlieb, sound designer Dave Ferdinand, associate director Joseph Hayward, and assistant choreographer Victoria Casillo. Casting is by Michael Cassara.



(Updated August 10, 2019)