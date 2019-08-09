New Musical Fall Springs, Starring Matt McGrath, Alyse Alan Louis, Sam Heldt, Ellen Harvey, Begins at Barrington August 9

Stephen Brackett directs the production at the Massachusetts venue.

Massachusetts' Barrington Stage Company presents the world premiere of the new musical Fall Springs beginning August 9 prior to an official opening August 14 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage (30 Union Street).

With musical direction by BSC Associate Artist Vadim Feichtner (Falsettos), choreography by Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit), and direction by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill), performances continue through August 31.

The cast is led by Alyse Alan Louis (Amelie) as Eloise Bradley, Matt McGrath (The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Mayor Bradley, Ellen Harvey (BSC’s Company) as Beverly Cushman, L.E. Barone (Dirty Blonde) as Vera Mariposa, Sam Heldt (Diversionary Theatre’s The Loneliest Girl in the World) as Felix Cushman, Jorrel Javier (The Lightning Thief national tour) as Cooper Mitford, Felicia Finley (The Wedding Singer) as Veronica Mitford, Ken Marks (Airline Highway) as Noland Wolanske, Eliseo Román (On Your Feet!) as Roberto Mariposa, and Austen Danielle Bohmer.

Fall Springs features music and lyrics by Niko Tsakalakos (BSC’s Pool Boy; Into the Wild) and book and lyrics by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb (Boom). In the new musical the town of Fall Springs is cash-strapped but sits directly on top of America’s largest reserve of cosmetic essential oils. It has big dreams, but at what cost? With new fracking techniques being recklessly implemented, the ground beneath Fall Springs is crumbling.

Fall Springs has scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Josh Millican, vocal arrangements by Angelique Mouyis, and orchestrations by Salomon Lerner.

Casting is by Pat McCorkle, and the production stage manager is Renee Lutz.

