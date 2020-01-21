New Musical Maybe Happy Ending, Directed by Michael Arden, Begins January 21

The American premiere plays Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.

The Alliance Theatre’s American premiere of the new musical Maybe Happy Ending plays the Coca-Cola Stage January 21–February 16. Opening is January 29.

Directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening), the Atlanta cast features Kenny Tran (Vietgone, Men with Money) as Oliver, Cathy Ang (We are the Tigers, KPOP) as Claire, Dez Duron (The Voice) as Gil Brentley, John D. Haggerty (You Never Touched the Dirt, Henry VI) as James/Helperbot Employee/John/Motel Clerk/Very Old Man/James’s Son/ensemble, Diana Huey as JiYeon/Ensemble, and Daniel J. Edwards as Suhan/Ensemble.

Maybe Happy Ending, which has a book and music by Will Aronson and a book and lyrics by Hue Park, is set in the not-too-distant future in Seoul, Korea, where two obsolete helper-bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex on the edge of the city. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love.

Watch Kenny Tran and Cathy Ang Sing ’My Favorite Love Story’ From Maybe Happy Ending

“I am so thrilled to be working with these incredible artists to bring the work of Park and Aronson to audiences,” said director Arden in an earlier statement. “It’s a beautiful and human story that reflects how when you sign up to love someone, you in turn must sign up to lose them. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this incredible piece, led by this sensational company of actors.”

The production also has scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Once On This Island), costume design by Clint Ramos (The Rose Tattoo, Eclipsed), lighting design by Travis Hagenbuch, projections design by Sven Ortel (Newsies the Musical), sound design by Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Once On This Island), orchestrations by Aronson, and music direction by Deborah K. Abramson.

Written in two versions—English-language and Korean-language—the Korean-language version had its world premiere in Seoul, Korea, in 2016, where it won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Book, Lyrics, and Music. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award.



(Updated January 21, 2020)