New Musical Our New Town Plays Wagner College

Listen to a song from the new show, with music by Broadway’s David Dabbon.

The new musical Our New Town bows at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, October 10.

Directed by Theresa McCarthy with music direction by Wendy Feaver, the production is presented through Wagner College’s Theatre Department.

The premiere, which plays through October 13, features Gabriel Argate, Lila Cooper, Travis Hartley, Maddie Kendall, Elise Killian, Kyle Kimmel, Emily Moreno, Julie Manning, Ben Sellers, William Wallace, and Miles Wilkie.

With a libretto by Gabriel Jason Dean and Jessie Dean and music by David Dabbon (Beetlejuice), the show begins at a college campus in crisis. After the deadliest shooting on a college campus in U.S. history, the surviving cast members of the university production of Our Town put together an unauthorized show as a way to unite. When that unauthorized show is stopped mid-performance, the cast and audience must decide to comply or continue in their rebellion.

An immersive production, Our New Town takes meta to another level as college students portray this story and the audience becomes the audience to their unauthorized show.

Listen to Celeste Rose sing “I’ll Carry You” from Dabbon’s score below.

For tickets and information, click here.

