New Off-Broadway, Female-Focused Adaptation of Anna Karenina to Feature Folk-Punk Score

Gwen Kingston’s Anna Karenina: a riff will examine the consequences of female rebellion and its echoes today.

Anna Karenina: a riff, a new, female-focused adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's classic novel, will debut at The Flea this fall in a world premiere from Notch Theatre Company. In Gwen Kingston's comedic re-imagining, Russians play melodicas to an original, folk-punk score as the consequences of female rebellion and its echoes are examined in a new light.

Anna Karenina: a riff is directed by Notch Artistic Director Ashley Teague and will run November 22–December 30 at The Flea.

The cast is made up of Quinn Franzen, Sam Khazai, Kingston, Louis Reyes McWilliams, Marina Morrissey, Aleca Piper, Michael Sazanov, Portland Thomas, and Erikka Walsh.

“These days we're seeing female identifying artists go back to the classics, and this isn't a coincidence,” says Teague. “We use theatre to re-live, to unearth, and to collectively dream forward into possible futures. I hope this wild ride of an irreverent show not only makes Tolstoy roll over in his grave, but also leaves our audiences considering how 1880's Imperial Russia resonates for women in today's America.”

Anna Karenina: a riff features music by Christie Baugher, Teresa Lotz, and Will Turner, musical direction by Yan Li, scenic and costume design by Susanne Houstle, lighting design by Megan Lang, and casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Jenny Kennedy will serve as production stage manager.

The world premiere is headed by a producing team of producer Annie Middleton and creative producer Marina Morrissey. Visit Notchtheatre.com for tickets and more information.