New Photos From the World Premiere of Alice Birch's [BLANK] in London

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 16, 2019
The production began performances October 11 at Donmar Warehouse.
Cast of [BLANK] Helen Maybanks

Performances began October 11 for the world premiere of Alice Birch’s [Blank], an all-female play which has assembled over a dozen female performers to take on Birch’s exploration of women and families impacted by the criminal justice system. The production opens October 17 at London's Donmar Warehouse.

[BLANK] is co-produced by Clean Break, a theatre company focused on bringing attention to the effects of female incarceration. Maria Aberg (Regent’s Little Shop of Horrors) directs a cast comprised of Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O’Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper, and Taya Tower.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Kate O'Flynn in [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
Thusitha Jayasundera in [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
Sophia Brown in [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
Leah Mondesir in [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
Ayesha Antoine in [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
Petra Letang in [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
Grace Doherty and Leah Mondesir Simmonds in [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
Zainab Hasan and Thusitha Jayasundera in [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
Jackie Clune, Joanna Horton, and the Cast of [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
Jemima Rooper and the Cast of [BLANK] Helen Maybanks
The creative team includes set and costume designer Rosie Elnile, lighting designer Jess Bernberg, sound designer Carolyn Downing, video designer Heta Multanen, and movement director Ayse Tashkiran.

[Blank] is scheduled to run through November 30. This is the third production of Donmar’s 2019–2020 season, helmed by new Artistic Director Michael Longhurst—the season will close out with Teenage Dick.

