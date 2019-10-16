New Photos From the World Premiere of Alice Birch's [BLANK] in London

The production began performances October 11 at Donmar Warehouse.

Performances began October 11 for the world premiere of Alice Birch’s [Blank], an all-female play which has assembled over a dozen female performers to take on Birch’s exploration of women and families impacted by the criminal justice system. The production opens October 17 at London's Donmar Warehouse.

[BLANK] is co-produced by Clean Break, a theatre company focused on bringing attention to the effects of female incarceration. Maria Aberg (Regent’s Little Shop of Horrors) directs a cast comprised of Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O’Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper, and Taya Tower.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Rosie Elnile, lighting designer Jess Bernberg, sound designer Carolyn Downing, video designer Heta Multanen, and movement director Ayse Tashkiran.