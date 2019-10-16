New Photos From the World Premiere of Alice Birch's [BLANK] in London

Performances began October 11 for the world premiere of Alice Birch’s [Blank], an all-female play which has assembled over a dozen female performers to take on Birch’s exploration of women and families impacted by the criminal justice system. The production opens October 17 at London's Donmar Warehouse.
[BLANK] is co-produced by Clean Break, a theatre company focused on bringing attention to the effects of female incarceration. Maria Aberg (Regent’s Little Shop of Horrors) directs a cast comprised of Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O’Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper, and Taya Tower.
Flip through photos from the production below:
Production Photos: [BLANK] at Donmar Warehouse
The creative team includes set and costume designer Rosie Elnile, lighting designer Jess Bernberg, sound designer Carolyn Downing, video designer Heta Multanen, and movement director Ayse Tashkiran.
[Blank] is scheduled to run through November 30. This is the third production of Donmar’s 2019–2020 season, helmed by new Artistic Director Michael Longhurst—the season will close out with Teenage Dick.