New Photos of Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in The Sound Inside on Broadway

Adam Rapp’s psychological thriller, directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, opens at Studio 54 October 17.

The Broadway premiere of The Sound, a psychological thriller by novelist, filmmaker, playwright, and director Adam Rapp, will open at Studio 54 October 17 after beginning performances September 14. The new drama, directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, is scheduled to run through January 12, 2020.

The Sound Inside tells the story of a tenured professor, a talented student, and a troubling favor. Reprising their performances from the play's 2018 world premiere are Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker as Ivy League professor Bella, and Will Hochman, who makes his Broadway debut as Christopher, a talented, mysterious student who becomes entangled in Bella’s life.

The Sound Inside marks Rapp's Broadway debut after it was developed and debuted at Williamstown Theatre Festival. The production features sets by Alexander Woodward, costumes by David Hyman, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, and projections by Aaron Rhyne. Casting is by Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA and Karyn Casl, CSA.

The Sound Inside is produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater (which commissioned the play), Rebecca Gold, John Hart, Eric Falkenstein, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid, Spencer Ross, Filmnation Entertainment/Faliro House, Jane Bergère, Caiola Productions, Mark S. Golub and David S. Golub, Ken Greiner, Gemini Theatrical Investors, Scott H. Mauro, Jayne Baron Sherman , Jacob Soroken Porter and Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director.