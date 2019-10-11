New Photos of the Kennedy Center’s Footloose

Production Photos   New Photos of the Kennedy Center's Footloose
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 11, 2019
The Washington, D.C., staging, starring J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Park, Rebecca Luker, and more, began performances at the Eisenhower Theater October 9.
Jeremy Daniel

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' staging of Footloose began performances October 9 as part of Broadway Center Stage series. The production, helmed by original director Walter Bobbie, will play through October 13.

The musical, based on the ‘80s Kevin Bacon–led film, premiered at the Kennedy Center in 1998 before going on to play Broadway. Included are the Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman songs heard in the movie, as well as an original score by Tom Snow and Dean Pitchford. “I am thrilled to bring this show back to the place where it all started in this very exciting revised version,” said Vice President of Theater Producing and Programming Jeffrey Finn.

The Kennedy Center’s Footloose Is Not the Footloose You’re Used To

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Footloose at the Kennedy Center

Production Photos: Footloose at the Kennedy Center

Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Rebecca Luker_HR.jpg
Rebecca Luker Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Michael Park, J Quinton Johnson, and the cast of Footloose_HR.jpg
Michael Park, J. Quinton Johnson, and the cast of Footloose Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Maximilian Sangerman and Company_HR.jpg
Maximilian Sangerman and the cast of Footloose Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Lena Owens, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Isabelle McCalla, and Grace Slear_HR.jpg
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Lena Owens, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Isabelle McCalla, and Grace Slear_HR.jpg Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Judy Kuhn_HR.jpg
Judy Kuhn Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson, Peter McPoland, and Company_HR_2882.jpg
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson, Peter McPoland, and Company_HR_2882.jpg Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson_HR.jpg
J. Quinton Johnson Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson and Isabelle McCalla_HR.jpg
J. Quinton Johnson and Isabelle McCalla Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Isabelle McCalla and Michael Park_HR.jpg
Isabelle McCalla and Michael Park Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson_HR.jpg
J. Quinton Johnson Jeremy Daniel
J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton) stars as Ren McCormack, with Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) as Ariel Moore, Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw, and Tony nominee Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins) as Vi, Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Ethel McCormack, Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Lulu/Eleanor/Betty, Tony nominee Michael Mulheren (Bright Star) as Coach Dunbar, Joshua Logan Alexander as Chuck, Peter McPoland as Willard, Lena Owens as Wendy Jo, Grace Slear as Urleen, and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Rusty. Rounding out the cast are Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Jamar Williams.

The staging also features sets and projections by Paul Tate dePoo III, costumes by David Woolard, lighting by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Jon Weston.

Following Footloose, the new Center Stage season will continue with Next to Normal led by Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Bye Bye Birdie.

