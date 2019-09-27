New Photos of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway Released

The production, recently seen in a national tour, will open its Broadway engagement at the Longacre Theatre October 16.

Following a national tour, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will open at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre October 16 after beginning performances September 20. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 5.

The entire company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour reprise their roles on Broadway. The cast is led by Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, a young man who discovers he is the son of gods and suddenly has powers he can't control.

McCarrell is joined by Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway Production Photos: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway 14 PHOTOS

The Broadway production features set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, marking his Broadway debut. The show made its New York debut in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it played an extended run and was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards. A national tour, which included a March engagement at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, launched in January in Arkansas.