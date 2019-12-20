New Play About Nancy Pelosi to Premiere in Chicago

Bill McMahon’s The Adult in the Room will play Victory Gardens in 2020.

Chicago's Victory Gardens Theater will premiere a new play about America’s first female Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Penned by Bill McMahon and co-directed by Heather Arnson and Conor Bagley, The Adult in the Room—Nancy Pelosi in the House will detail Pelosi's personal story and political journey to making history.

Described as an "up-to-the-minute, galvanizing piece," The Adult in the Room (a nod to Pelosi's 2017 comment that the White House needs “adult supervision”) will explore both her story and today's political climate.

Performances will begin January 22, 2020, for a run scheduled through February 15.

Casting to be announced. For more information visit VictoryGardens.org.